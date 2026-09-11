The stories of previous prophets and their communities are the stories of all mankind, as far as moral lessons are concerned. If a man exercises his wisdom he will be able to derive lessons for the present period from past incidents. He will amend his way of life on seeing the fate of others. The Quran is not a book concocted by a man. It is a Book revealed by God. It is exactly in accordance with the predictions that were made in the previous scriptures. It contains all the necessary guidance required by man. If man follows this guidance, he shall certainly be blessed by God both in this world and in the Hereafter.