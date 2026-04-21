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23
68:23
فانطلقوا وهم يتخافتون ٢٣
فَٱنطَلَقُوا۟ وَهُمْ يَتَخَـٰفَتُونَ ٢٣
فَٱنطَلَقُواْ
وَهُمۡ
يَتَخَٰفَتُونَ
٢٣
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العربية
Tafsir Abu Bakr Zakaria
তারপর তারা চলল নিম্নস্বরে কথা বলতে বলতে,
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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