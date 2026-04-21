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Ya-Sin
79
36:79
قل يحييها الذي انشاها اول مرة وهو بكل خلق عليم ٧٩
قُلْ يُحْيِيهَا ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنشَأَهَآ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ ۖ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ خَلْقٍ عَلِيمٌ ٧٩
قُلۡ
يُحۡيِيهَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنشَأَهَآ
أَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٖۖ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
خَلۡقٍ
عَلِيمٌ
٧٩
Dis : "Celui qui les a créés une première fois, leur redonnera la vie. Il connaît parfaitement toute la création ;
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Tafseer Al-Baghawi
( قل يحييها الذي أنشأها )
خلقها ،
( أول مرة وهو بكل خلق عليم )
.
He has revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ the Book in truth, confirming what came before it, as He revealed the Torah and the Gospel
— Dr. Mustafa Khattab, the Clear Quran
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