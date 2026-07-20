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Fatir
8
35:8
افمن زين له سوء عمله فراه حسنا فان الله يضل من يشاء ويهدي من يشاء فلا تذهب نفسك عليهم حسرات ان الله عليم بما يصنعون ٨
أَفَمَن زُيِّنَ لَهُۥ سُوٓءُ عَمَلِهِۦ فَرَءَاهُ حَسَنًۭا ۖ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ يُضِلُّ مَن يَشَآءُ وَيَهْدِى مَن يَشَآءُ ۖ فَلَا تَذْهَبْ نَفْسُكَ عَلَيْهِمْ حَسَرَٰتٍ ۚ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَلِيمٌۢ بِمَا يَصْنَعُونَ ٨
أَفَمَن
زُيِّنَ
لَهُۥ
سُوٓءُ
عَمَلِهِۦ
فَرَءَاهُ
حَسَنٗاۖ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يُضِلُّ
مَن
يَشَآءُ
وَيَهۡدِي
مَن
يَشَآءُۖ
فَلَا
تَذۡهَبۡ
نَفۡسُكَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
حَسَرَٰتٍۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَلِيمُۢ
بِمَا
يَصۡنَعُونَ
٨
Are those whose evil-doing is made so appealing to them that they deem it good ˹like those who are rightly guided˺? ˹It is˺ certainly Allah ˹Who˺ leaves to stray whoever He wills, and guides whoever He wills. So do not grieve yourself to death over them ˹O Prophet˺. Surely Allah is All-Knowing of what they do.
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