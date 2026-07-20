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Fatir
45
35:45
ولو يواخذ الله الناس بما كسبوا ما ترك على ظهرها من دابة ولاكن يوخرهم الى اجل مسمى فاذا جاء اجلهم فان الله كان بعباده بصيرا ٤٥
وَلَوْ يُؤَاخِذُ ٱللَّهُ ٱلنَّاسَ بِمَا كَسَبُوا۟ مَا تَرَكَ عَلَىٰ ظَهْرِهَا مِن دَآبَّةٍۢ وَلَـٰكِن يُؤَخِّرُهُمْ إِلَىٰٓ أَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۖ فَإِذَا جَآءَ أَجَلُهُمْ فَإِنَّ ٱللَّهَ كَانَ بِعِبَادِهِۦ بَصِيرًۢا ٤٥
وَلَوۡ
يُؤَاخِذُ
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلنَّاسَ
بِمَا
كَسَبُواْ
مَا
تَرَكَ
عَلَىٰ
ظَهۡرِهَا
مِن
دَآبَّةٖ
وَلَٰكِن
يُؤَخِّرُهُمۡ
إِلَىٰٓ
أَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۖ
فَإِذَا
جَآءَ
أَجَلُهُمۡ
فَإِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
كَانَ
بِعِبَادِهِۦ
بَصِيرَۢا
٤٥
If Allah were to punish people ˹immediately˺ for what they have committed, He would not have left a single living being on earth. But He delays them for an appointed term. And when their time arrives, then surely Allah is All-Seeing of His servants.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Alimelech Velez
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32 weeks ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 35:45
How quick are we to condemn others when they wrong us or make a mistake. Meanwhile Allah forgives us time and time again with no hesitation.
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