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Fatir
44
35:44
اولم يسيروا في الارض فينظروا كيف كان عاقبة الذين من قبلهم وكانوا اشد منهم قوة وما كان الله ليعجزه من شيء في السماوات ولا في الارض انه كان عليما قديرا ٤٤
أَوَلَمْ يَسِيرُوا۟ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ فَيَنظُرُوا۟ كَيْفَ كَانَ عَـٰقِبَةُ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ وَكَانُوٓا۟ أَشَدَّ مِنْهُمْ قُوَّةًۭ ۚ وَمَا كَانَ ٱللَّهُ لِيُعْجِزَهُۥ مِن شَىْءٍۢ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَلَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ إِنَّهُۥ كَانَ عَلِيمًۭا قَدِيرًۭا ٤٤
أَوَلَمۡ
يَسِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَيَنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡ
وَكَانُوٓاْ
أَشَدَّ
مِنۡهُمۡ
قُوَّةٗۚ
وَمَا
كَانَ
ٱللَّهُ
لِيُعۡجِزَهُۥ
مِن
شَيۡءٖ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَلَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
كَانَ
عَلِيمٗا
قَدِيرٗا
٤٤
Have they not travelled throughout the land to see what was the end of those ˹destroyed˺ before them? They were far superior in might. But there is nothing that can escape Allah in the heavens or the earth. He is certainly All-Knowing, Most Capable.
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