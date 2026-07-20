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Fatir
42
35:42
واقسموا بالله جهد ايمانهم لين جاءهم نذير ليكونن اهدى من احدى الامم فلما جاءهم نذير ما زادهم الا نفورا ٤٢
وَأَقْسَمُوا۟ بِٱللَّهِ جَهْدَ أَيْمَـٰنِهِمْ لَئِن جَآءَهُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ لَّيَكُونُنَّ أَهْدَىٰ مِنْ إِحْدَى ٱلْأُمَمِ ۖ فَلَمَّا جَآءَهُمْ نَذِيرٌۭ مَّا زَادَهُمْ إِلَّا نُفُورًا ٤٢
وَأَقۡسَمُواْ
بِٱللَّهِ
جَهۡدَ
أَيۡمَٰنِهِمۡ
لَئِن
جَآءَهُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
لَّيَكُونُنَّ
أَهۡدَىٰ
مِنۡ
إِحۡدَى
ٱلۡأُمَمِۖ
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهُمۡ
نَذِيرٞ
مَّا
زَادَهُمۡ
إِلَّا
نُفُورًا
٤٢
They swore by Allah their most solemn oaths that if a warner were to come to them, they would certainly be better guided than any other community. Yet when a warner did come to them, it only drove them farther away—
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 35:42-43
This sounds familiar
1. 'Wallahi if I was in that kings position I would be just and spread islam', meanwhile in his own capabilities he is unjust with his business partners and family and does nothing to spread Islam
2. ' If I was that scholar I would speak truth to those tyrants' , meanwhile he lies for the smallest reasons to protect his interest in his personal life and doesnt forbid the smallest evils he sees in front of him out of fear f...
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