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Fatir
40
35:40
قل ارايتم شركاءكم الذين تدعون من دون الله اروني ماذا خلقوا من الارض ام لهم شرك في السماوات ام اتيناهم كتابا فهم على بينت منه بل ان يعد الظالمون بعضهم بعضا الا غرورا ٤٠
قُلْ أَرَءَيْتُمْ شُرَكَآءَكُمُ ٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِ ٱللَّهِ أَرُونِى مَاذَا خَلَقُوا۟ مِنَ ٱلْأَرْضِ أَمْ لَهُمْ شِرْكٌۭ فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ أَمْ ءَاتَيْنَـٰهُمْ كِتَـٰبًۭا فَهُمْ عَلَىٰ بَيِّنَتٍۢ مِّنْهُ ۚ بَلْ إِن يَعِدُ ٱلظَّـٰلِمُونَ بَعْضُهُم بَعْضًا إِلَّا غُرُورًا ٤٠
قُلۡ
أَرَءَيۡتُمۡ
شُرَكَآءَكُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِ
ٱللَّهِ
أَرُونِي
مَاذَا
خَلَقُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
لَهُمۡ
شِرۡكٞ
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
أَمۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُمۡ
كِتَٰبٗا
فَهُمۡ
عَلَىٰ
بَيِّنَتٖ
مِّنۡهُۚ
بَلۡ
إِن
يَعِدُ
ٱلظَّٰلِمُونَ
بَعۡضُهُم
بَعۡضًا
إِلَّا
غُرُورًا
٤٠
Ask ˹them, O Prophet˺, “Have you considered your associate-gods which you invoke besides Allah? Show me what they have created on earth! Or do they have a share in ˹the creation of˺ the heavens? Or have We given the polytheists a Book, which serves as a clear proof for them? In fact, the wrongdoers promise each other nothing but delusion.”
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