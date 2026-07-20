Sign in
Sign in
Sign in
Select Language
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Fatir
39
35:39
هو الذي جعلكم خلايف في الارض فمن كفر فعليه كفره ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم عند ربهم الا مقتا ولا يزيد الكافرين كفرهم الا خسارا ٣٩
هُوَ ٱلَّذِى جَعَلَكُمْ خَلَـٰٓئِفَ فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ ۚ فَمَن كَفَرَ فَعَلَيْهِ كُفْرُهُۥ ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ إِلَّا مَقْتًۭا ۖ وَلَا يَزِيدُ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ كُفْرُهُمْ إِلَّا خَسَارًۭا ٣٩
هُوَ
ٱلَّذِي
جَعَلَكُمۡ
خَلَٰٓئِفَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِۚ
فَمَن
كَفَرَ
فَعَلَيۡهِ
كُفۡرُهُۥۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
عِندَ
رَبِّهِمۡ
إِلَّا
مَقۡتٗاۖ
وَلَا
يَزِيدُ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
كُفۡرُهُمۡ
إِلَّا
خَسَارٗا
٣٩
He is the One Who has placed you as successors on earth. So whoever disbelieves will bear ˹the burden of˺ their own disbelief. The disbelievers’ denial only increases them in contempt in the sight of their Lord, and it will only contribute to their loss.
Tafsirs
Layers
Lessons
Reflections
Answers
Qira'at
Hadith
Aa
Reflect
Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Beenish Ameen
Follow
2 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 14:7, 35:39
Surah Fatir, verse 39, raises an important question: Does kufr also mean being ungrateful? How does it impact us?
When we become consumed by our desires and focus on what we lack, we often lose sight of the blessings we already have. Being ungrateful can manifest as a lack of patience and a refusal to accept our fate or Allah's decree. This mindset can lead to feelings of dissatisfaction, anger, and irritability towards life and everything aroun...
See more
7
3
Ibrahim Zeini
Follow
6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 18:65-70, 18:82, 18:78, 6:26-32, 35:37-39
A lot of people ask how can we have free will and freedom of choice if Allah has all knowledge and he knows what we are going to do?
Wa lilahi al mathalol a'laa
And to Allah is the greatest of examples.
Looking at Chapter 18: Al-Kahf, Verses: 65 — 70, 78, 82:
Why did Musa not act differently if Khidr told him the end result? How did Khidr know what the outcome of his interaction with Musa was going to be? Of course, the simple answer to this is ...
See more
24
2
Explore the Reflection Community
Previous Ayah
Next Ayah