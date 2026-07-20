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Fatir
36
35:36
والذين كفروا لهم نار جهنم لا يقضى عليهم فيموتوا ولا يخفف عنهم من عذابها كذالك نجزي كل كفور ٣٦
وَٱلَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا۟ لَهُمْ نَارُ جَهَنَّمَ لَا يُقْضَىٰ عَلَيْهِمْ فَيَمُوتُوا۟ وَلَا يُخَفَّفُ عَنْهُم مِّنْ عَذَابِهَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ نَجْزِى كُلَّ كَفُورٍۢ ٣٦
وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
لَهُمۡ
نَارُ
جَهَنَّمَ
لَا
يُقۡضَىٰ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
فَيَمُوتُواْ
وَلَا
يُخَفَّفُ
عَنۡهُم
مِّنۡ
عَذَابِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
كُلَّ
كَفُورٖ
٣٦
As for the disbelievers, they will have the Fire of Hell, where they will not be ˹allowed to be˺ finished by death, nor will its torment be lightened for them. This is how We reward every ˹stubborn˺ disbeliever.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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