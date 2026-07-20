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Fatir
31
35:31
والذي اوحينا اليك من الكتاب هو الحق مصدقا لما بين يديه ان الله بعباده لخبير بصير ٣١
وَٱلَّذِىٓ أَوْحَيْنَآ إِلَيْكَ مِنَ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ هُوَ ٱلْحَقُّ مُصَدِّقًۭا لِّمَا بَيْنَ يَدَيْهِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ بِعِبَادِهِۦ لَخَبِيرٌۢ بَصِيرٌۭ ٣١
وَٱلَّذِيٓ
أَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَيۡكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
هُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهِۗ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
بِعِبَادِهِۦ
لَخَبِيرُۢ
بَصِيرٞ
٣١
The Book We have revealed to you ˹O Prophet˺ is the truth, confirming what came before it.
1
Surely Allah is All-Aware, All-Seeing of His servants.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
tareq abed
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8 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 35:28-38, 98:8
Some random reflections on these set of ayat from tafsir Al sa3di that stood out to me:
1. You cannot attain fear of Allah except by knowledge and that is understood by the restrictive nature of the verse in surah Fatir, and then surah Bayinnah clarifies the pleasure of Allah and his paradise is those who fear Him so no muslim can afford to not know Allah, His deen his final message properly even if he takes the route of dawah, giving charity, ...
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