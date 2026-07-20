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Fatir
25
35:25
وان يكذبوك فقد كذب الذين من قبلهم جاءتهم رسلهم بالبينات وبالزبر وبالكتاب المنير ٢٥
وَإِن يُكَذِّبُوكَ فَقَدْ كَذَّبَ ٱلَّذِينَ مِن قَبْلِهِمْ جَآءَتْهُمْ رُسُلُهُم بِٱلْبَيِّنَـٰتِ وَبِٱلزُّبُرِ وَبِٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ٱلْمُنِيرِ ٢٥
وَإِن
يُكَذِّبُوكَ
فَقَدۡ
كَذَّبَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
مِن
قَبۡلِهِمۡ
جَآءَتۡهُمۡ
رُسُلُهُم
بِٱلۡبَيِّنَٰتِ
وَبِٱلزُّبُرِ
وَبِٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُنِيرِ
٢٥
If they deny you, so did those before them. Their messengers came to them with clear proofs, divine Books, and enlightening Scriptures.
1
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