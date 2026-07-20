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Fatir
13
35:13
يولج الليل في النهار ويولج النهار في الليل وسخر الشمس والقمر كل يجري لاجل مسمى ذالكم الله ربكم له الملك والذين تدعون من دونه ما يملكون من قطمير ١٣
يُولِجُ ٱلَّيْلَ فِى ٱلنَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ ٱلنَّهَارَ فِى ٱلَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ ٱلشَّمْسَ وَٱلْقَمَرَ كُلٌّۭ يَجْرِى لِأَجَلٍۢ مُّسَمًّۭى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ ٱللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ ٱلْمُلْكُ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِۦ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ ١٣
يُولِجُ
ٱلَّيۡلَ
فِي
ٱلنَّهَارِ
وَيُولِجُ
ٱلنَّهَارَ
فِي
ٱلَّيۡلِ
وَسَخَّرَ
ٱلشَّمۡسَ
وَٱلۡقَمَرَۖ
كُلّٞ
يَجۡرِي
لِأَجَلٖ
مُّسَمّٗىۚ
ذَٰلِكُمُ
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّكُمۡ
لَهُ
ٱلۡمُلۡكُۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
تَدۡعُونَ
مِن
دُونِهِۦ
مَا
يَمۡلِكُونَ
مِن
قِطۡمِيرٍ
١٣
He merges the night into the day and the day into the night, and has subjected the sun and the moon, each orbiting for an appointed term. That is Allah—your Lord! All authority belongs to Him. But those ˹idols˺ you invoke besides Him do not possess even the skin of a date stone.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
A Siddiqui
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3 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 22:61, 31:29, 35:13, 57:6
I think about these verses when my kids are having a hard time waking up in the morning. I feel bad about having to turn their lights on because it makes their eyes scrunch up from the the light suddenly shining on their faces.
I heard a lecture where the speaker was saying that God could have designed the world to transition from day to night, and night to day like the sudden flipping of a switch. But He was so Merciful to the creation that he ...
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36
14
Sundas Ejaz
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6 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 35:13
We all seem to be chasing contrasting things as per our goals, but there is one thing which we all crave for — and that is the feeling of 'contentment'. We often feel satisfied, but it only lasts for a short period of time. Perhaps, this is because we are seeking contentment in people and materialism.
Let's assume your friends/family members are in a more reputable and high ranking position than you. As such, it is likely you would introduce th...
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17
8
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