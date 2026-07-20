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Fatir
11
35:11
والله خلقكم من تراب ثم من نطفة ثم جعلكم ازواجا وما تحمل من انثى ولا تضع الا بعلمه وما يعمر من معمر ولا ينقص من عمره الا في كتاب ان ذالك على الله يسير ١١
وَٱللَّهُ خَلَقَكُم مِّن تُرَابٍۢ ثُمَّ مِن نُّطْفَةٍۢ ثُمَّ جَعَلَكُمْ أَزْوَٰجًۭا ۚ وَمَا تَحْمِلُ مِنْ أُنثَىٰ وَلَا تَضَعُ إِلَّا بِعِلْمِهِۦ ۚ وَمَا يُعَمَّرُ مِن مُّعَمَّرٍۢ وَلَا يُنقَصُ مِنْ عُمُرِهِۦٓ إِلَّا فِى كِتَـٰبٍ ۚ إِنَّ ذَٰلِكَ عَلَى ٱللَّهِ يَسِيرٌۭ ١١
وَٱللَّهُ
خَلَقَكُم
مِّن
تُرَابٖ
ثُمَّ
مِن
نُّطۡفَةٖ
ثُمَّ
جَعَلَكُمۡ
أَزۡوَٰجٗاۚ
وَمَا
تَحۡمِلُ
مِنۡ
أُنثَىٰ
وَلَا
تَضَعُ
إِلَّا
بِعِلۡمِهِۦۚ
وَمَا
يُعَمَّرُ
مِن
مُّعَمَّرٖ
وَلَا
يُنقَصُ
مِنۡ
عُمُرِهِۦٓ
إِلَّا
فِي
كِتَٰبٍۚ
إِنَّ
ذَٰلِكَ
عَلَى
ٱللَّهِ
يَسِيرٞ
١١
And ˹it is˺ Allah ˹Who˺ created you from dust,
1
then ˹developed you˺ from a sperm-drop, then made you into pairs.
2
No female ever conceives or delivers without His knowledge. And no one’s life is made long or cut short but is ˹written˺ in a Record.
3
That is certainly easy for Allah.
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Reflections are personal perspectives (reviewed for quality) and should not be taken as authoritative.
Parveen Ahmed
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4 years ago
·
Referencing
Ayah 30:22, 35:11
Bismillah
Accepting Diversity and Ending Racism
#revivesunnah
part
#2
This is the continuation of the previous post . If anyone is wondering why earth is mentioned here!! There are different colors of the earth too . If it’s body of water it’s blue or brown and if it’s soil then there are different types too. Black, Red, White, Green, Brown are the various colors of soil I know. Allah even mentions different streaks of mountains too in Quran ...
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