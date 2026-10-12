Tazkirul Quran تفسیر: Yunus آیه 34

Except for God, no being who has been given the status of godhead, either from among human beings or non-human beings, has the power to bring anything into existence. It is only God whose creative power stands proved; and when God’s creativity has once been proved, it also stands to reason that He can and will repeat His acts of creation in the Hereafter. Then it is futile to pay attention to the so-called other partners. From them, man cannot obtain anything either in his first life or in his second. This is also the case with guidance. It is only God who sends guidance. The utterances of the prophets, presented by them as God’s guidance, were definitely such. As opposed to this, the condition of partners is that either they are entirely incapable of giving knowledge about right or wrong to human beings, or due to their own shortcomings and limitations, they are themselves in need of guidance, leave alone giving guidance to others. Given this state of affairs, man should revert to the one and only God and dismiss from his mind any imaginary partners. The tenets of polytheism are based not on any real knowledge but on suppositions or imagination. Without any basis, people have been wrongly persuaded that certain beings possess godly qualities, though such an important assessment of such beings can be formed only on the basis of real knowledge and not simply on conjecture or guesswork.