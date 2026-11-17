The warning given in verse 23: إِنَّمَا بَغْيُكُمْ عَلَىٰ أَنفُسِكُم (your rebellion is, in fact, against your own-selves) tells us that the curse of injustice is certain and, much before matters are settled in the Hereafter, one who is guilty of doing injustice must suffer from its evil consequences in this world as well. The Holy Prophet ﷺ has said: ` Allah Ta` ala hastens to repay mercy shown to relatives and favour done to people (whereby its blessings start becoming visible in this world, much before the Hereafter). And He also hastens to repay injustices done and relationships severed (in that its consequences have to be faced within the life of this world).' (Reported by Tirmidhi and Ibn Majah with a hasan chain of narrators) In another Hadith narrated by Sayyidah ` A'ishah ؓ ، the Holy Prophet ﷺ said, ` there are three sins the curse whereof falls on the sinner himself: Injustice, breach of trust and deception.' (Reported by Abu ash-Shaykh and Ibn Marduwayh in Tafsir) (See Mazhari)