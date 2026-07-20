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Ya-Sin
۷۹
۷۹:۳۶
قل يحييها الذي انشاها اول مرة وهو بكل خلق عليم ٧٩
قُلْ يُحْيِيهَا ٱلَّذِىٓ أَنشَأَهَآ أَوَّلَ مَرَّةٍۢ ۖ وَهُوَ بِكُلِّ خَلْقٍ عَلِيمٌ ٧٩
قُلۡ
يُحۡيِيهَا
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَنشَأَهَآ
أَوَّلَ
مَرَّةٖۖ
وَهُوَ
بِكُلِّ
خَلۡقٍ
عَلِيمٌ
٧٩
بگو: «(همان) کسی آن را زنده میکند که نخستین بار آن را پدید آورد، و او به هر آفرینشی داناست،
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Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۰:۳۶-۸۳
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۳
Fariha Guncha
دنبال کردن
۴۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۷:۸۸، ۷۸:۳۶-۷۹
Ever seen a suckerfish?
I saw a video where three of them lay motionless, clinging to a rock in the desert of silence. They seemed lifeless, abandoned.
Then, someone poured a splash of water over it. The fish stirred, wriggled, and returned to life, as if they had never been dead.
It reminded me of the resurrection of the dead — how something that seems utterly still, barren, and lifeless can awaken in a moment, with just a touch of mercy.
Is...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۳
Salah Sheikh
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۹:۶، ۷۷:۳۶-۸۲، ۱:۲-۳، ۱۱:۳۶، ۷:۶-۹
'if what you are saying is true and the Prophet ﷺ has indeed said that he travelled from Makkah to Jerusalem and then into the heavens, all in one night, then I believe it. How is that such a big deal to believe in when I already believe his claims that he recieves revelation from the Lord of the Heavens and the Earth.'
Iman bil ghayb (Belief in the Unseen) is an essential part of being a Muslim. You open up the Qur'an and it is the one of the f...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۱
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی