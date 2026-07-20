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Ya-Sin
۷۱
۷۱:۳۶
اولم يروا انا خلقنا لهم مما عملت ايدينا انعاما فهم لها مالكون ٧١
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ أَنَّا خَلَقْنَا لَهُم مِّمَّا عَمِلَتْ أَيْدِينَآ أَنْعَـٰمًۭا فَهُمْ لَهَا مَـٰلِكُونَ ٧١
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
أَنَّا
خَلَقۡنَا
لَهُم
مِّمَّا
عَمِلَتۡ
أَيۡدِينَآ
أَنۡعَٰمٗا
فَهُمۡ
لَهَا
مَٰلِكُونَ
٧١
آیا ندیدند که ما برای آنها از آنچه ساختۀ دستهای ماست، چهار پایانی را آفریدهایم، پس آنان مالک آن هستند.
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Aa
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
دنبال کردن
۲۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۷۱:۳۶-۷۳
It was a Sunday morning.
My mother had bought a chicken and asked me to slaughter it, as I usually do.
But this time, it felt different.
As I was slaughtering it and watching the blood flow, a thought crossed my mind: what if it were me in its place? Being slaughtered, then cooked and eaten.
At that moment, I realized the immensity of this blessing.
I was reminded of a passage from the Qur’an:
“Do they not see that We have created for them, fro...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۴
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۰:۳۶-۸۳
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۳
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
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