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Ya-Sin
۶۱
۶۱:۳۶
وان اعبدوني هاذا صراط مستقيم ٦١
وَأَنِ ٱعْبُدُونِى ۚ هَـٰذَا صِرَٰطٌۭ مُّسْتَقِيمٌۭ ٦١
وَأَنِ
ٱعۡبُدُونِيۚ
هَٰذَا
صِرَٰطٞ
مُّسۡتَقِيمٞ
٦١
و اینکه مرا بپرستید، این راه مستقیم است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Laila Mrabti
دنبال کردن
۲۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۱:۳۶
Interestingly, Quran is the map 🗺️ of siratun mustaquim, this is our guide to stay in the right path subhanallah and this is the first time I understand it like that thanks to this aya!
۳
۲
Kaynat Sarwar
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶۱:۳۶
For all of us calling ourselves muslims, it is important to get one thing clear.
The first part of our deen is to 'worship' Allah alone. The word is 'ibadah'. And ibadah means a lot of things, a BIG part of ibadah is obedience.
So when we say we want to die as a muslim, saying 'laa ilaha illa Allah', you have to be living in a state where your primary obedience is to Allah.
Laa ilaha illa Allah are not just words that anyone can say and die as...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۱
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۰:۳۶-۸۳
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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۱۲
۳
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