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۵۸
۵۸:۳۶
سلام قولا من رب رحيم ٥٨
سَلَـٰمٌۭ قَوْلًۭا مِّن رَّبٍّۢ رَّحِيمٍۢ ٥٨
سَلَٰمٞ
قَوۡلٗا
مِّن
رَّبّٖ
رَّحِيمٖ
٥٨
(به آنها گفته میشود) سلام (بر شما باد) این سخنی است از جانب پروردگار مهربان.
تفاسیر
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Maryam Nazar
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۱۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۸:۸، ۳۶:۲۷، ۴۵:۸، ۵۸:۱۰، ۵۸:۳۶
When someone (evil within ourselves,jinn and mankind evil) offers us toxic drinks of temptations,desires and whisperings ,we should follow the example of Sulaiman Alaihisalam who said " What Allah has given me is better than what he has given you"
An-Naml 27:36
فَلَمَّا جَآءَ سُلَيۡمَٰنَ قَالَ أَتُمِدُّونَنِ بِمَالࣲ فَمَآ ءَاتَىٰنِۦَ ٱللَّهُ خَيۡرࣱ مِّمَّآ ءَاتَىٰكُمۚ بَلۡ أَنتُم بِهَدِيَّتِكُمۡ تَفۡرَحُونَ
So when they came to Solomon, he...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۰
UmAbdullah
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۴ سال پیش
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ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۸:۳۶
Imagine salaams from the Most High!!
۸
۴
J Yousef
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۸ سال پیش
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ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۸:۳۶، ۱:۱-۲، ۱:۹۶، ۸۹:۲۱
ارسال شده در
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Rabb linguistically is said to be the Owner, the Master, the One who arranges all matters, the Nurturer, the Sustainer, and the One who bestows favors and blessings. Al-Rabb is also the one who mends something; and God is Al-Rabb – Almighty, exalted is He – because He mends the conditions of His creation. God tells us what kind of Rabb He is: ‘[And] 'Peace,' a word from a Merciful Lord.’ [36:58] He is the One who has been taking care of you al...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
Hammad Fahim
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۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۰:۳۶-۸۳
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
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۳
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