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Ya-Sin
۵۷
۵۷:۳۶
لهم فيها فاكهة ولهم ما يدعون ٥٧
لَهُمْ فِيهَا فَـٰكِهَةٌۭ وَلَهُم مَّا يَدَّعُونَ ٥٧
لَهُمۡ
فِيهَا
فَٰكِهَةٞ
وَلَهُم
مَّا
يَدَّعُونَ
٥٧
برای آنها در آن (= بهشت، انواع) میوه است، و هر چه که بخواهند برایشان (فراهم) است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۸:۱۰۲، ۱۷:۵۷، ۳۵:۵۰، ۲۱:۱۳، ۲۰:۴۲، ۱۴:۳، ۵۷:۳۶، ۴۷:۲۱
Imagine that everywhere you go throughout the day, there is a treasure chest coming along with you.
Every time you have a desire for something that is unlawful, deny yourself and imagine that you are placing it inside of this treasure chest. And then try to forget about it.
Now imagine reaching Jennah and opening this treasure chest that you carried around with you your whole life. Do you think you will feel deprived of anything in Jennah?
S...
بیشتر ببین
۲۱
۲
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۰:۳۶-۸۳
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۳
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی