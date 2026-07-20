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۵۲
۵۲:۳۶
قالوا يا ويلنا من بعثنا من مرقدنا هاذا ما وعد الرحمان وصدق المرسلون ٥٢
قَالُوا۟ يَـٰوَيْلَنَا مَنۢ بَعَثَنَا مِن مَّرْقَدِنَا ۜ ۗ هَـٰذَا مَا وَعَدَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ وَصَدَقَ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ٥٢
قَالُواْ
يَٰوَيۡلَنَا
مَنۢ
بَعَثَنَا
مِن
مَّرۡقَدِنَاۜۗ
هَٰذَا
مَا
وَعَدَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنُ
وَصَدَقَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
٥٢
گویند: «وای بر ما چه کسی ما را از خوابگاهمان بر انگیخت؟!» (به آنها گفته شود:) این همان است که (الله) رحمان وعده داده بود، و پیامبران (الله) راست گفتند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Sajid Bhutta
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۲:۳۶
One of the themes of this surah is the fulfillment of promises.
Imagine yourself in your grave. Alhamdulillah your account of the grave has been made easy for you, so as a blessing a window from Jannah has been opened for you. Where the fresh air and smell comes, so when the trumpet is blown you are disturbed. So you ask,
who woke you from your peaceful sleep to take you into account?
Imagine yourself in the opposite case, you spent your life...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۰
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۵۰:۳۶-۸۳
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 20th December 2025. These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect....
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۳
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی