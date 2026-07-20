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Ya-Sin
۴۱
۴۱:۳۶
واية لهم انا حملنا ذريتهم في الفلك المشحون ٤١
وَءَايَةٌۭ لَّهُمْ أَنَّا حَمَلْنَا ذُرِّيَّتَهُمْ فِى ٱلْفُلْكِ ٱلْمَشْحُونِ ٤١
وَءَايَةٞ
لَّهُمۡ
أَنَّا
حَمَلۡنَا
ذُرِّيَّتَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡفُلۡكِ
ٱلۡمَشۡحُونِ
٤١
نشانهای (دیگر) برای آنان این است که فرزندانشان را بر کشتی پر بار سوار کردیم.
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A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۱:۳۶، ۷۵:۳۷-۷۷، ۱۷۲:۷، ۷۰:۱۷
When I became a Muslim, a relative of mine told me that I had forgotten where I came from. He told me that he might not be the most religous person, but at least he is loyal to his forefathers - unlike me, who had betrayed everything that matters.
These ayahs bring me comfort because they remind me that I'm not the one who forgot where I came from. Our true forefathers are those who submit to Allah.
If anyone is struggling with the decision t...
بیشتر ببین
۳۳
۲۴
Sirotum Daud
دنبال کردن
۲۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۱-۳۲، ۴۱:۳۶-۴۴، ۳۵:۳۶-۳۷
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۱
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۳
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۴۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۲
Kaynat Sarwar
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۱:۳۶-۴۲
We often associate Allah with the natural creations like the sky, sun, moon etc.
In these ayat, Allah takes credit where credit is truly due. The modes of transport over colossal seas, the big ships that can travel over continents, allowing for travel, transportation of items etc. This as well as all other 'man made' modes of transport, like aero planes, cars, trains, spaceships etc, Allah says it is We who carried their children/generations in ...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۵
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