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Ya-Sin
۳۶
۳۶:۳۶
سبحان الذي خلق الازواج كلها مما تنبت الارض ومن انفسهم ومما لا يعلمون ٣٦
سُبْحَـٰنَ ٱلَّذِى خَلَقَ ٱلْأَزْوَٰجَ كُلَّهَا مِمَّا تُنۢبِتُ ٱلْأَرْضُ وَمِنْ أَنفُسِهِمْ وَمِمَّا لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ٣٦
سُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱلَّذِي
خَلَقَ
ٱلۡأَزۡوَٰجَ
كُلَّهَا
مِمَّا
تُنۢبِتُ
ٱلۡأَرۡضُ
وَمِنۡ
أَنفُسِهِمۡ
وَمِمَّا
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٣٦
منزه است کسیکه همۀ جفتها را آفرید، از آنچه زمین میرویاند، و از (جنس) خودشان، و از آنچه نمیدانند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Rayaan Shafi
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۶:۱۱، ۳۶:۳۶، ۸:۱۶
Somewhere in this universe, there is a dark and a mysterious place called the 'deep biosphere.'
And that somewhere is not in outer space or an extraterrestrial planet. Rather, it's a large and yet little known ecosystem that exists below our feet, deep within the earth's surface.
And it contains a vast and unknown number of undiscovered microbial species, an estimated 15 to 23 billion tons spread over about two billion cubic kilometers.
The...
بیشتر ببین
۱۸
۱۶
Sirotum Daud
دنبال کردن
۲۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۱-۳۲، ۴۱:۳۶-۴۴، ۳۵:۳۶-۳۷
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۱
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۳
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۴۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی