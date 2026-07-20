وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
۳۰
۳۰:۳۶
يا حسرة على العباد ما ياتيهم من رسول الا كانوا به يستهزيون ٣٠
يَـٰحَسْرَةً عَلَى ٱلْعِبَادِ ۚ مَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن رَّسُولٍ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ ٣٠
يَٰحَسۡرَةً
عَلَى
ٱلۡعِبَادِۚ
مَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
رَّسُولٍ
إِلَّا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
٣٠
ای افسوس بر (این) بندگان، هیچ پیامبری به سوی آنها نمیآمد مگر اینکه او را استهزاء میکردند!
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۰:۳۶
Should we feel , and we seek refuge in Allah from it, let down by Allah if we aren’t mocked when trying to remind others of their duty to Allah when Allah mentions not a single messenger is sent except he is ridiculed by his people. So don’t feel bad if you are mocked , you are on the path of the messengers
۵
۰
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۳
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۴۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی