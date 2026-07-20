وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
Ya-Sin
۱۰
۱۰:۳۶
وسواء عليهم اانذرتهم ام لم تنذرهم لا يومنون ١٠
وَسَوَآءٌ عَلَيْهِمْ ءَأَنذَرْتَهُمْ أَمْ لَمْ تُنذِرْهُمْ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ ١٠
وَسَوَآءٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
ءَأَنذَرۡتَهُمۡ
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
تُنذِرۡهُمۡ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
١٠
و (ای پیامبر) بر آنان یکسان است، چه آنها را هشدار دهی و یا هشدارشان ندهی، ایمان نمیآورند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 6th December 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah.
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۳
Sirotum Daud
دنبال کردن
۳۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۶، ۵:۳۶-۶، ۱۰:۳۶-۱۱، ۱۳:۳۶
The Qur'an brings forward an example, one that narrates the story of a people from before to whom three messengers were sent,
{ And present to them an example: the people of the city, when the messengers came to it— } (Qur'an, 36:13)
After relaying the story, we're asked,
{ Have they not considered how many generations We destroyed before them—that they to them will not return? } (Qur'an, 36:31)
If you think about it, these verses are the sam...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۲
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۲۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (GMT)/ 22nd November 2025.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1. The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflec...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۵
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۳۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۱۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats at 2:30pm (BST)/ 25th October 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranreflect.com/5...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۱
Hammad Fahim
دنبال کردن
۴۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۶-۵۰
Assalamu Alaikum wa Rahmatullahi wa Barakatuh!
InshaAllah we will continue our Live Interactive Reflection Workshops-ReflectionRetreats today at 2:30pm (BST)/ 27th September 2025.
.
These workshops are designed to help you in reflecting on the Quran more effectively inshAllah
The sessions touch on;
1- The Five Lenses for reflecting on the Quran as developed by our resident scholar Dr. Sohaib Saeed which you can find here
http://www.quranrefle...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی