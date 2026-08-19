The Prophet: (al-Yasa`: Elisha) (علیہ السلام)
In verse 48, it was said: وَالْيَسَعَ (and [ remember ] al-Yasa`). Sayyidna al-Yasa (علیہ السلام) is a prophet from among the prophets of Bani Isra'il, peace be upon them all. He has been mentioned in the Qur'an only at two places, once in Surah Al-An` am and then, here in Surah Sad. No details have been mentioned at any of the two places, rather his name appears there as part of a list of the blessed prophets.
Historical chronicles report that he is a cousin of Sayyidna Ilyas (علیہ السلام) and was his deputy. He lived in his company and was made a prophet after him. Details about him appear in the Bible, the Book of Kings I, Chapter 19, and Kings II, Chapter 2, and elsewhere. There he has been mentioned by the name of اِلِیشَع بن سافط (Elisha son of Safit).