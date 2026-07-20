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Saba
۳۹
۳۹:۳۴
قل ان ربي يبسط الرزق لمن يشاء من عباده ويقدر له وما انفقتم من شيء فهو يخلفه وهو خير الرازقين ٣٩
قُلْ إِنَّ رَبِّى يَبْسُطُ ٱلرِّزْقَ لِمَن يَشَآءُ مِنْ عِبَادِهِۦ وَيَقْدِرُ لَهُۥ ۚ وَمَآ أَنفَقْتُم مِّن شَىْءٍۢ فَهُوَ يُخْلِفُهُۥ ۖ وَهُوَ خَيْرُ ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ ٣٩
قُلۡ
إِنَّ
رَبِّي
يَبۡسُطُ
ٱلرِّزۡقَ
لِمَن
يَشَآءُ
مِنۡ
عِبَادِهِۦ
وَيَقۡدِرُ
لَهُۥۚ
وَمَآ
أَنفَقۡتُم
مِّن
شَيۡءٖ
فَهُوَ
يُخۡلِفُهُۥۖ
وَهُوَ
خَيۡرُ
ٱلرَّٰزِقِينَ
٣٩
(ای پیامبر!) بگو: «بیگمان پروردگارم روزی را برای هرکسکه بخواهد فراخ میگرداند، و (یا) برای او تنگ (و محدود) میسازد، و هر چیزی را (در راه الله) انفاق کنید، پس او عوض آن را میدهد، و او بهترین روزی دهندگان است».
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Huma fahad Khan
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۹:۳۴، ۲۶۱:۲
There was a time when I often pondered over the Quranic promise that 'whatever you give up for the sake of Allah, He will replace it with something better.' Although I recited such verses many times, I struggled to fully grasp their real-life application. But then, by Allah’s perfect planning, He allowed me to live through a powerful example myself.
We owned a large, valuable house. Eventually, due to family circumstances and inheritance distrib...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۴
Saeed Razack
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۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۹:۳۴
ارسال شده در
Islamic Relief USA
Many times we get so caught up in earning and amassing wealth that we become negligent to the fact that Allah is the ultimate Provider. When we obsess over this idea of earning it becomes difficult for us to then spend by giving in charity. We worry about our hard earned wealth being depleted. We think that by giving charity we are actually losing something - but this is far from the case. This Ayah not only reminds us that Allah is the Provider ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۱
Rushana Roberts
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۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۹:۳۴
Asalaamu alaykum Wa Rahmatulaahi Wa Barakaatu.
It was narrated from Jabir bin 'Abdullah (RA) that the Messenger of Allah (ﷺ) said: 'O people, fear Allah and be moderate in seeking a living, for no soul will die until it has received all its provision, even if it is slow in coming. So fear Allah and be moderate in seeking provision; take that which is permissible and leave that which is forbidden.'
( Sunan Ibn Majah, Book 12, Hadith 2227)
#Quran...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۰
J Yousef
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۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۹:۳۴، ۳۷:۳۰، ۲۴۵:۲، ۳۶:۳۴، ۶۲:۲۹، ۵۲:۳۹، ۱۲:۴۲، ۲۶:۱۳، ۳۰:۱۷
ارسال شده در
The 99 Names of Allah
He is Al-Baasit - the Expander - who can remove even the traces of any constriction we may have felt. The key is to know that after every hardship is ease, as promised in the Qur’an. The Prophet Yusuf alayhi as-salaam (peace be upon him) had to be thrown in a well before coming into the care of the Minister. He had to be put in prison before he was given power and reunited with his family. But he understood that it was from God Almighty and was a...
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۷
۱
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