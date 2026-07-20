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۱۱
۱۱:۳۴
ان اعمل سابغات وقدر في السرد واعملوا صالحا اني بما تعملون بصير ١١
أَنِ ٱعْمَلْ سَـٰبِغَـٰتٍۢ وَقَدِّرْ فِى ٱلسَّرْدِ ۖ وَٱعْمَلُوا۟ صَـٰلِحًا ۖ إِنِّى بِمَا تَعْمَلُونَ بَصِيرٌۭ ١١
أَنِ
ٱعۡمَلۡ
سَٰبِغَٰتٖ
وَقَدِّرۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّرۡدِۖ
وَٱعۡمَلُواْ
صَٰلِحًاۖ
إِنِّي
بِمَا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
بَصِيرٞ
١١
(و به او دستور دادیم) که زرههای بلند (و فراخ) بساز و در بافتن (حلقهها) اندازه نگه دار، و کار شایسته انجام دهید، همانا من به آنچه انجام میدهید؛ بینا هستم.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
دنبال کردن
۴۴ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱۴:۲۰، ۲:۶۷، ۳۹:۵۳-۴۰، ۱۰:۳۴-۱۱، ۵۵:۱۲، ۱۴:۲۸
Bismillah
In continuation from previous reflection
I have been thinking about it for quite some time now.
Especially the part about creativity,
about career,
about becoming someone.
Why is it that people assume
Islam does not care for this?
That faith is only prayer,
only fasting,
only waiting for the afterlife.
Why is 'becoming' treated
as if it is outside of religion?
Why do we believe
that working on ourselves,
sharpening our minds,
devel...
بیشتر ببین
۲۴
۶
Maryam Nazar
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۳۴-۱۱
How grateful we believers must be to Allah swt for softening our heart to receive the message of islam.
ALHAMDULILLAHI RABBIL AALAMEEN......
Each day when we believers wakeup,we have to put on our battle gears which is a full length armor with perfectly balanced links/rings of true knowledge,taqwa,imaan,steadfastness,certainity.We have to strive consistently to make sure that rings in the chain doesnt break ,so as to get ourselves protected fro...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۰
A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۳۴-۱۳
Do you have a task to do at work that you are dreading? A chore that you find very boring? An errand that you don't want to run? A team that is not easy to manage?
When I read these ayat, I was thinking about how we learn about the resources and skills that Allah blessed David (a) and Solomon (a) with and then we read that Allah ordered them to 'Work gratefully, O family of David!'
I asked myself, 'Am I working gratefully?' And I realized that ...
بیشتر ببین
۴۷
۲۳
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی