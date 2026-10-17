Allah gave Ibrahim Ishaq and Ya`qub Allah, the Exalted, says that when the Friend of Allah (Ibrahim) withdrew from his father and his people for the sake of Allah, Allah gave him in exchange those who were better than them. He gave him Ishaq (Isaac) and Ya`qub (Jacob), meaning his son, Ishaq, and Ishaq's son, Ya`qub. This is as Allah said in another Ayah, وَيَعْقُوبَ نَافِلَةً (and Ya`qub, a grandson.) 21:72 Also, Allah says, وَمِن وَرَآءِ إِسْحَقَ يَعْقُوبَ (and after Ishaq, of Ya`qub.) 11:71 There is no difference of opinion about Ishaq being the father of Ya`qub. This is what is recorded in the Qur'an in Surah Al-Baqarah. أَمْ كُنتُمْ شُهَدَآءَ إِذْ حَضَرَ يَعْقُوبَ الْمَوْتُ إِذْ قَالَ لِبَنِيهِ مَا تَعْبُدُونَ مِن بَعْدِى قَالُواْ نَعْبُدُ إِلَهَكَ وَإِلَهَ آبَآئِكَ إِبْرَهِيمَ وَإِسْمَعِيلَ وَإِسْحَقَ (Or were you witnesses when death approached Ya`qub When he said unto his sons, "What will you worship after me" They said, "We shall worship your God the God of your fathers, Ibrahim, Isma`il and Ishaq.")2:133 Allah only mentioned Ishaq and Ya`qub here to show that He made Prophets from among his descendants and successors in order to give him relief and happiness in his life. This is why Allah says, وَكُلاًّ جَعَلْنَا نَبِيّاً (and each one of them We made a Prophet.) 19:49 If Ya`qub had not become a Prophet in the lifetime of Ibrahim, then Allah would not have limited the promise of prophethood to him, but He would have mentioned his son Yusuf as well. For verily, Yusuf was also a Prophet, just as the Messenger of Allah ﷺ said in a Hadith whose authenticity is agreed upon, when he was asked who was the best of people. He said, «يُوسُفُ نَبِيُّ اللهِ ابْنُ يَعْقُوبَ نَبِيِّ اللهِ ابْنِ إِسْحَاقَ نَبِيِّ اللهِ ابْنِ إِبْرَاهِيمَ خَلِيلِ الله» (The Prophet of Allah, Yusuf, the son of the Prophet of Allah Ya`qub, the son of the Prophet of Allah Ishaq, the son of the Friend of Allah Ibrahim.) In another wording of this Hadith, he said, «إِنَّ الْكَرِيمَ ابْنَ الْكَرِيمِ ابْنِ الْكَرِيمِ ابْنِ الْكَرِيمِ يُوسُفَ بْنَ يَعْقُوبَ بْنِ إِسْحَاقَ بْنِ إِبْرَاهِيم» (Verily, the noble one is the son of the noble one, who is the son of the noble one, who is the son of the noble one. That is Yusuf, the son of Ya`qub, the son of Ishaq, the son of Ibrahim.) Concerning Allah's statement, وَوَهَبْنَا لَهْمْ مِّن رَّحْمَتِنَا وَجَعَلْنَا لَهُمْ لِسَانَ صِدْقٍ عَلِيّاً (And We gave them of Our mercy, and We granted Sidqin `Aliyyan on the tongues. ) `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported that Ibn `Abbas said, "Sidqin `Aliyyan means the good praise." As-Suddi and Malik bin Anas said the same thing. Ibn Jarir said, "Allah only said `Aliyyan (loftiness, exalted) because all of the religions commend them and mention them with praises, may Allah's peace and blessing be upon them all."