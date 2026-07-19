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۳۳
۳۳:۳۱
يا ايها الناس اتقوا ربكم واخشوا يوما لا يجزي والد عن ولده ولا مولود هو جاز عن والده شييا ان وعد الله حق فلا تغرنكم الحياة الدنيا ولا يغرنكم بالله الغرور ٣٣
يَـٰٓأَيُّهَا ٱلنَّاسُ ٱتَّقُوا۟ رَبَّكُمْ وَٱخْشَوْا۟ يَوْمًۭا لَّا يَجْزِى وَالِدٌ عَن وَلَدِهِۦ وَلَا مَوْلُودٌ هُوَ جَازٍ عَن وَالِدِهِۦ شَيْـًٔا ۚ إِنَّ وَعْدَ ٱللَّهِ حَقٌّۭ ۖ فَلَا تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ ٱلْحَيَوٰةُ ٱلدُّنْيَا وَلَا يَغُرَّنَّكُم بِٱللَّهِ ٱلْغَرُورُ ٣٣
يَٰٓأَيُّهَا
ٱلنَّاسُ
ٱتَّقُواْ
رَبَّكُمۡ
وَٱخۡشَوۡاْ
يَوۡمٗا
لَّا
يَجۡزِي
وَالِدٌ
عَن
وَلَدِهِۦ
وَلَا
مَوۡلُودٌ
هُوَ
جَازٍ
عَن
وَالِدِهِۦ
شَيۡـًٔاۚ
إِنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞۖ
فَلَا
تَغُرَّنَّكُمُ
ٱلۡحَيَوٰةُ
ٱلدُّنۡيَا
وَلَا
يَغُرَّنَّكُم
بِٱللَّهِ
ٱلۡغَرُورُ
٣٣
ای مردم! از پروردگارتان بترسید، و از روزی بترسید که نه پدر کیفر فرزندش را به عهده میگیرید، و نه فرزند چیزی از کیفر (اعمال) پدرش را عهده دار میشود، یقیناً وعدۀ الله حق است، پس زندگی دنیا شما را نفریبد، و (شیطان) فریبکار شما را نسبت به الله نفریبد.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
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حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Maryam Nazar
دنبال کردن
۱۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۳:۳۱
Most of us follow the warnings related to dunya carefully ....if there is rain forecast we take the precaution to carry an umbrella.If roads are slippery we drive very slowly.And also we warn our dear and near ones as well....
When people warn us about weather, traffic, or illness, we respond immediately. But when Allah, the Most Merciful, warns us for our own salvation and success , we delay, ignore, and become deluded by clinging on to dunya a...
بیشتر ببین
۲۲
۲
Sirotum Daud
دنبال کردن
۱۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۳:۳۱، ۲۷:۶۷-۲۸
{ But when they see it approaching, the faces of those who disbelieve will be distressed, and it will be said, "This is that for which you used to call." } (Qur'an, 67:27)
For today, I want to reflect on a sense of what led to this moment for the disbelievers, so that we can get a sense of what first went wrong.
We're going to go back a little. When it was asked as to what army could aid us against the Most Merciful, it was said that the disbel...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۲۹
Azeem Iqbal
دنبال کردن
۱۹ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۳:۳۱
The Day is coming when the most powerful bond on earth, the love between a parent and a child, will not be able to transfer even a single moment of accountability. In a culture that places so much hope in connections, status, and the people around us, this ayah cuts through it all with quiet but urgent clarity. Whatever we carry into that Day, we carry alone, so let today be a day we invest in what truly matters. Do not let this life deceive you,...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۰
Khaleda Islam
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۳:۳۱
31:33) People, be mindful of your Lord and fear a Day when a parent will not benefit his child, nor a child benefit his parent. Allah’s promise is true; so make sure this worldly life doesn’t deceive you, and make sure Satan, the main deceiver, doesn’t deceive you about Allah.
** Once upon a time, our parents/parent used to send us gifts and shipments. How thrilled were you when you opened them? It is now our turn to send the truly meaningful gi...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۳
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی