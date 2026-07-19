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Luqman
۳۲
۳۲:۳۱
واذا غشيهم موج كالظلل دعوا الله مخلصين له الدين فلما نجاهم الى البر فمنهم مقتصد وما يجحد باياتنا الا كل ختار كفور ٣٢
وَإِذَا غَشِيَهُم مَّوْجٌۭ كَٱلظُّلَلِ دَعَوُا۟ ٱللَّهَ مُخْلِصِينَ لَهُ ٱلدِّينَ فَلَمَّا نَجَّىٰهُمْ إِلَى ٱلْبَرِّ فَمِنْهُم مُّقْتَصِدٌۭ ۚ وَمَا يَجْحَدُ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَآ إِلَّا كُلُّ خَتَّارٍۢ كَفُورٍۢ ٣٢
وَإِذَا
غَشِيَهُم
مَّوۡجٞ
كَٱلظُّلَلِ
دَعَوُاْ
ٱللَّهَ
مُخۡلِصِينَ
لَهُ
ٱلدِّينَ
فَلَمَّا
نَجَّىٰهُمۡ
إِلَى
ٱلۡبَرِّ
فَمِنۡهُم
مُّقۡتَصِدٞۚ
وَمَا
يَجۡحَدُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
إِلَّا
كُلُّ
خَتَّارٖ
كَفُورٖ
٣٢
و هنگامیکه (در دریا) موجی همچون سایهبان آنها را بپوشاند، الله را با اخلاص میخوانند، پس چون آنها را (با آوردن) به خشکی نجات داد، آنگاه بعضی از آنان راه اعتدال را پیش میگیرند. (و بر ایمان و عهد خود میمانند، در حالیکه بعضی دیگر راه کفر را پیش میگیرند) و آیات ما را هیچ کس جز پیمانشکنان ناسپاس؛ انکار نمیکند.
تفاسیر
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Amino Sheikh
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۲:۳۱
'Bismillah rahman rahim'
In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.
This is important verse to always have in your mind. Life is full of tumultuous waves, constantly shifting between highs and lows, challenging our true iman and taqwa. Allah reminds us that we are truly always in need of him alone. Everyone who experiences turmoil in life calls out to Allah seeking comfort and strength in moments of struggle and despair. When tho...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۲
Yousef Junior
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۲:۳۱
This ayah is an amazing analogy to life. In it's literal sense, it's completely true if you've ever sailed or been on a cruise or boat. When the integrity of the vessel is in question due to the weather, EVERY soul acknowledges its helplessness and turn to the one they know deep inside of them can control the seas.
Imagine yourself on a ship, under the shadow of a tidal wave. Who is it you'll turn to?
Similarly, this tidal wave is our major ...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۱
Sirotum Daud
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۲۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۱-۳۲، ۴۱:۳۶-۴۴، ۳۵:۳۶-۳۷
Whenever we're taught a new concept in school, we're often given examples to practice on. Different examples that ultimately follow the same concept we learnt. Similarly, though we'd like to say we know love, we also acknowledge that the love we express towards a partner is different from the love we express towards our children, which can also be different from the love we express towards our parents.
The land, the sky, the sea... they're diffe...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۱
S Rahman
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۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۳۱:۳۱-۳۲، ۲۲:۱۰، ۲۹:۳۱
In 31:29, Allah highlights His direct creation, but in 31:31, He draws our attention to something manmade—a ship. Even something as complex as a ship relies entirely on Allah’s will to function. It depends on the right wind direction, calm waves, and the buoyant force—all of which are under Allah’s control. SubhanAllah, even the sea, vast and powerful, has no strength of its own. It is Allah who gave it the ability to hold such a massive vessel, ...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۳
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