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Luqman
۲۷
۲۷:۳۱
ولو انما في الارض من شجرة اقلام والبحر يمده من بعده سبعة ابحر ما نفدت كلمات الله ان الله عزيز حكيم ٢٧
وَلَوْ أَنَّمَا فِى ٱلْأَرْضِ مِن شَجَرَةٍ أَقْلَـٰمٌۭ وَٱلْبَحْرُ يَمُدُّهُۥ مِنۢ بَعْدِهِۦ سَبْعَةُ أَبْحُرٍۢ مَّا نَفِدَتْ كَلِمَـٰتُ ٱللَّهِ ۗ إِنَّ ٱللَّهَ عَزِيزٌ حَكِيمٌۭ ٢٧
وَلَوۡ
أَنَّمَا
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
مِن
شَجَرَةٍ
أَقۡلَٰمٞ
وَٱلۡبَحۡرُ
يَمُدُّهُۥ
مِنۢ
بَعۡدِهِۦ
سَبۡعَةُ
أَبۡحُرٖ
مَّا
نَفِدَتۡ
كَلِمَٰتُ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
عَزِيزٌ
حَكِيمٞ
٢٧
و اگر (همۀ) درختان روی زمین قلم شود، و دریا (مرکب گردد) و هفت دریای دیگر به مدد آن بیاید، سخنان الله پایان نمییابد، بیتردید الله پیروزمند حکیم است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Paul Marcano
دنبال کردن
۸ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۷:۳۱
Bismillah,
I love the pairing of these two names, Al Aziz Al Hakim. They match each other and complement each other so perfectly. What is true might without justice/wisdom? Not only physical might but also all things related to control, the ability to abstain, staying the raging flood, and staving off punishment, all the while doing so with complete wisdom, total reason, and pure rationality—not even to mention bringing in His azzawajal perfect ...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۱
Sarah Shoaib
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۷:۳۱، ۱۰۹:۱۸
This theme is excellent
What Ramadan taught me!
Shukar and sabr this is what the life all about
You can fight everything with patience as I was severely sick and my family loose hope this Ramadan brought health as a miracle which made everyone including doctors amazed.
It's a miracle!
In every state shukr, Dua , faith
The best time to connect to your creator is middle of the night.
I was not able to fast, but memorization of Quran and reading...
بیشتر ببین
۱۴
۴
Unseén Realm
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۷:۳۱
'And if whatever trees upon the earth were pens and the sea [was ink], replenished thereafter by seven [more] seas, the words of Allāh would not be exhausted. Indeed, Allāh is Exalted in Might and Wise. Qur’an 31:27'
#1
reflection
The verse, with its powerful imagery of trees transformed into pens and oceans multiplied into infinite repositories of ink, offers a sophisticated framework for understanding the relationship between finite human com...
بیشتر ببین
۱۰
۸
Razia Zahra
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۷:۳۱، ۵۳:۳۹
In the Name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Kind,
Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said:
'We cannot praise You enough; You are as You have praised Yourself.' (Muslim)
We can never praise Allah as He is due, our hearts cannot fully comprehend His beautiful attributes. Yet, to know Him and to have some understanding is the greatest blessing.
He is above all the praises we can ever attribute towards Him. He is the first and He is the Last.
The One who ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۸
۲
A Siddiqui
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۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۱:۵۹، ۱۰۹:۱۸، ۲۷:۳۱
I used to read this ayah and think that it simply meant that Allah has a vast amount of knowledge, but I always felt something was missing in my understanding because the ayah specifically mentioned the 'words' of Allah, not just His 'knowledge'. I did a little bit of research and it was a random comment that caused me to ponder this ayah in a new light. Then I began to wonder how we could apply this ayah to our daily lives.
Allah tells us that ...
بیشتر ببین
۳۹
۶
J Yousef
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۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۶۶، ۲۷:۳۱، ۱:۵۷، ۲:۴۶
ارسال شده در
The 99 Names of Allah
Al-Ḥakīm which is related to hakam, to judge. According to Imam Al-Ghazali, may God have mercy on him, Al-Ḥakīm is 'the One who possesses wisdom, and wisdom consists of the knowledge of the most excellent things gathered through the instrumentality of the most excellent branch of knowledge.' Similarly in order to judge, you need to have the knowledge with which to do so. God Almighty is both the All-Knowing and the Most-Wise—He possesses all the ...
بیشتر ببین
۲
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی