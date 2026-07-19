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Luqman
۲
۲:۳۱
تلك ايات الكتاب الحكيم ٢
تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ٱلْحَكِيمِ ٢
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡحَكِيمِ
٢
این آیات کتاب حکیم است.
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Beenish Ameen
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۳۱
The fact that the Quran covers a vast array of subjects, possesses knowledge of ancient scriptures, captures history, foresees the future, and resonates with the present is truly remarkable. While there are plenty of writers across the globe, each with their own expertise—be it literature, scientific discoveries, news, history, or travel experiences—none can claim infinite expertise or profound knowledge across every field. Yet, the Quran discuss...
بیشتر ببین
۵
۱
Beenish Ameen
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۳۱
the Quran is indeed a wise book. Upon pondering, I concluded there are two types of wisdom: one that's apparent and another deduced by rational thinking and exploration of the facts themselves. How is this manifested in the Quran? There are verses full of instructions, commanding us on how to live, behave, interact with family, close acquaintances, handle business dealings, finances, and society. Reading such verses clarifies what is demanded of ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۲
R. Ebied
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۵۶:۷، ۷:۱۴، ۱۰۷:۲۱، ۱:۳۱-۳، ۱۰:۳۱، ۷:۱، ۶:۳۹
Surat Al Fatiha unlocks the keys to understanding the Quran’s main messages. It is known in various hadiths as the ‘Mother of the Quran’, the ‘healer’, the ‘7 oft repeated verses’, the ‘greatest surah in the Quran’ and a ‘light’. It is a form of prayer (supplication) to Allah where we ask and we are answered by His Grace.
Surat Al-Fatiha establishes our relationship with Allah and outlines the three main components of love, hope, and fear or re...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۲
Malik Qirtas
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۳۱-۳
In these verses from Surah Luqman, the Quran is revealed as a book overflowing with both wisdom and mercy. These two qualities, while distinct, flow from the same divine source and are deeply intertwined within the Quran's purpose.
Wisdom, within the Quranic context, illuminates the path of truth and righteousness. It grants us sound judgment, deep understanding, and the ability to discern right from wrong. While, Mercy, as reflected in the Qura...
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