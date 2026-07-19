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Luqman
۱۴
۱۴:۳۱
ووصينا الانسان بوالديه حملته امه وهنا على وهن وفصاله في عامين ان اشكر لي ولوالديك الي المصير ١٤
وَوَصَّيْنَا ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ بِوَٰلِدَيْهِ حَمَلَتْهُ أُمُّهُۥ وَهْنًا عَلَىٰ وَهْنٍۢ وَفِصَـٰلُهُۥ فِى عَامَيْنِ أَنِ ٱشْكُرْ لِى وَلِوَٰلِدَيْكَ إِلَىَّ ٱلْمَصِيرُ ١٤
وَوَصَّيۡنَا
ٱلۡإِنسَٰنَ
بِوَٰلِدَيۡهِ
حَمَلَتۡهُ
أُمُّهُۥ
وَهۡنًا
عَلَىٰ
وَهۡنٖ
وَفِصَٰلُهُۥ
فِي
عَامَيۡنِ
أَنِ
ٱشۡكُرۡ
لِي
وَلِوَٰلِدَيۡكَ
إِلَيَّ
ٱلۡمَصِيرُ
١٤
و به انسان دربارۀ پدر و مادرش سفارش کردیم، مادرش او را با ناتوانی روی ناتوانی حمل کرد، و از شیر باز گرفتنش در دو سال است، (آری، سفارش کردیم) که برای من و برای پدر و مادرت شکر به جای آور که بازگشت (همۀ شما) به سوی من است.
تفاسیر
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Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Ameen Forestry
دنبال کردن
۱۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۳:۱۷-۲۴، ۱۴:۳۱
If someone helps you by giving food, support, money, etc. even ONCE, we remember it lifelong and are grateful to them. We look for a way to repay what they did for us.
Then we got absolutely no right to not serve and be grateful to our parents. We can never repay them for what they did for us. Not Days! YEARS! So serve your parents and be grateful in all the ways and measures possible!
#parents
#kindness
#mom
#dad
#father
#mother
#MothersDa...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۲
Hassan Idi NTIRWAZA
دنبال کردن
۳۳ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴:۳۱، ۲۳:۱۷
I was sitting in my room with my laptop, writing in my Notion journal. My father called me to tidy up a few things, which I did before returning to my room. A few minutes later, he called me again, this time with a tone of reproach and words that felt as if he was blaming me unfairly.
And it was not the first time that this happened, whether it was with my mother or my father, often, there were reproaches and blaming me for nothing and when I ju...
بیشتر ببین
۱۲
۱
Heba Elsharif
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۳:۱۷، ۱۴:۳۱
I don’t think we truly appreciate our parents as much as we should. Far too often, they’re seen as obstacles—people who restrict our freedom, set rules, or constantly remind us of what we should and shouldn’t do. In that light, they can seem more like wardens than caretakers. But that perspective misses the bigger picture.
Our parents are so much more than just authority figures. They are the ones who carried us, fed us, stayed up through sleepl...
بیشتر ببین
۲۳
۸
Dr Maryam Fayyaz
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴:۳۱
﷽
In his final days, my father would call out a name from his childhood: 'Bey Ji.' His mother. She passed away when he was only fourteen, yet even after sixty-one years, in his moments of deep pain, he longed for her. In that time of weakness, his heart remembered her love, her comfort.
A mother’s love is like no other. She nurtures, protects, and guides. She is always there, through every joy and struggle. She keeps us on the right path and pr...
بیشتر ببین
۱۶
۷
Sajid Bhutta
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴:۳۱
It’s like I never noticed the last part of this verse until now.
The mother being the only women to unconditionally love you, she goes through so much hardship to raise you, and no matter how old you become you never truly become independent from her.
So her loss strikes pain in the heart, there’s no label for children that lose their mother,
But the love she shows you is far greater than the love you give her back. And then in the end, nob...
بیشتر ببین
۱۶
۹
Khaleda Begum
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۴:۳۱
At ayah # 13, Luqman advised his son, not to do shirk since it is worst of all bad things. And see the very next ayah Allah command everybody to honour their parents and specifically mothers. Describe very profoundly, how they bore us for nine months then nurse for two years. The great mistake in our parenting is that it’s focused on us, not on Allah. We hear lots mothers keep reminding their children, what hardships she had been through while sh...
بیشتر ببین
۶
۰
Munther El-Alami
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲:۳۱-۱۹
Luqman's (عليه السلام) advice to his son is something I wanted to spend time on since being blessed with my firstborn, alhamdulillah.
At the outset, Allah ﷻ established that Luqman (عليه السلام) was given wisdom and that wisdom, along with all other blessings, necessitates gratitude.
Then Luqman begins advising his son:
1) Be a monotheist
At which point Allah ﷻ clarifies that children must be grateful to their parents, reminding us both about...
بیشتر ببین
۷
۲
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