Ma'arif al-Qur'an تفسیر: Fussilat آیه 34

وَلَا تَسْتَوِي الْحَسَنَةُ وَلَا السَّيِّئَةُ (And good and evil are not equal - 34). The special instructions for those who are engaged in calling others towards Allah commence from here. The gist of these instructions is not to repay evil with evil, but to be patient and to be obliging ادْفَعْ بِالَّتِي هِيَ أَحْسَنُ (Repel (evil) with what is best, - 34) means that the habit of those people who are engaged in calling others towards Allah should be to reply to the evil behavior of the addressees in the best possible manner. No doubt, it is good not to repay evil with evil and to forgive, but it is much better to do some good to the evil-doer after forgiving him. Sayyidna Ibn ` Abbas ؓ has said that the instruction in this verse is to be patient with the one who is expressing his anger with you, to be tolerant and forbearing with the one who is being ignorant with you and to forgive the one who has made you suffer. (Mazhari) Some narrations have it that someone either abused or reviled Sayyidna Abu Bakr ؓ who said to him, ` If what you are saying is true that I am at fault and am bad, then I pray Allah Ta’ ala to forgive me, and if you have told a lie then may Allah Forgive you. (Qurtubi)