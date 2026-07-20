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Fatir
۹
۹:۳۵
والله الذي ارسل الرياح فتثير سحابا فسقناه الى بلد ميت فاحيينا به الارض بعد موتها كذالك النشور ٩
وَٱللَّهُ ٱلَّذِىٓ أَرْسَلَ ٱلرِّيَـٰحَ فَتُثِيرُ سَحَابًۭا فَسُقْنَـٰهُ إِلَىٰ بَلَدٍۢ مَّيِّتٍۢ فَأَحْيَيْنَا بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَا ۚ كَذَٰلِكَ ٱلنُّشُورُ ٩
وَٱللَّهُ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَرۡسَلَ
ٱلرِّيَٰحَ
فَتُثِيرُ
سَحَابٗا
فَسُقۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰ
بَلَدٖ
مَّيِّتٖ
فَأَحۡيَيۡنَا
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَاۚ
كَذَٰلِكَ
ٱلنُّشُورُ
٩
و الله کسی است که بادها را فرستاد، آنگاه (آن بادها) ابرها را بر میانگیزند، پس آن (ابرها) را به سوی سرزمین مرده راندیم، آنگاه بوسیلۀ آن زمین را بعد از مردنش زنده کردیم، بر انگیختن (مردگان از گورها نیز) چنین است.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Minela H
دنبال کردن
۴۱ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۹:۳۵
Bismillah
Stormy today with pushing rain almost carrying me - the wind.
Then as doing my zikr whilst on zebra crossing almost got run over.
A sudden thunder in my heart but just for a second. I was just startled
Had I died Alhamdulillah ,I was in remembrance
The most important is I knew WHO was in Charge.
Of rain
Of the winds
The storms
The thunder
The car
Time
My mind
My heart
My body and being
The ground itself
And the whole wide globe w...
بیشتر ببین
۹
۳
Maryam Nazar
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۲:۱۳، ۴۳:۲۴، ۵۳:۳۹، ۱۴:۷۸، ۹:۳۵، ۱۶۴:۲، ۴۸:۳۰، ۵۷:۷
We should not allow the thick dark clouds to cover the light of our heart.At times if there is thick dark clouds,it is ok.It doesnt mean that sun has lost its light.We should not carry that heavy cloud inside our heart.
Allah continuously empties the dark cloud by pouring us rain which is very beautiful and loved by everyone.We should also pour our heart out by always turning to him in repentance and asking his forgiveness sincerely.Allah loves ...
بیشتر ببین
۱۱
۰
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