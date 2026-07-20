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۱۰
۱۰:۳۵
من كان يريد العزة فلله العزة جميعا اليه يصعد الكلم الطيب والعمل الصالح يرفعه والذين يمكرون السييات لهم عذاب شديد ومكر اولايك هو يبور ١٠
مَن كَانَ يُرِيدُ ٱلْعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلْعِزَّةُ جَمِيعًا ۚ إِلَيْهِ يَصْعَدُ ٱلْكَلِمُ ٱلطَّيِّبُ وَٱلْعَمَلُ ٱلصَّـٰلِحُ يَرْفَعُهُۥ ۚ وَٱلَّذِينَ يَمْكُرُونَ ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ لَهُمْ عَذَابٌۭ شَدِيدٌۭ ۖ وَمَكْرُ أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ هُوَ يَبُورُ ١٠
مَن
كَانَ
يُرِيدُ
ٱلۡعِزَّةَ
فَلِلَّهِ
ٱلۡعِزَّةُ
جَمِيعًاۚ
إِلَيۡهِ
يَصۡعَدُ
ٱلۡكَلِمُ
ٱلطَّيِّبُ
وَٱلۡعَمَلُ
ٱلصَّٰلِحُ
يَرۡفَعُهُۥۚ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
يَمۡكُرُونَ
ٱلسَّيِّـَٔاتِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدٞۖ
وَمَكۡرُ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
هُوَ
يَبُورُ
١٠
کسیکه خواهان عزت است، پس (بداند که) عزت همگی از آن الله است، سخن پاکیزه به سوی او بالا میرود، و (الله) عمل صالح را بالا میبرد، و کسانیکه (نقشه و) نیرنگهای بد میکشند، برای آنها عذاب سختی است، و نیرنگ (و نقشههای بد) آنها نابود میشود.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Ali Ali
دنبال کردن
۵ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۳۵
Bismillah
Are you chasing the gift — or the Giver?
Most of us search for love, honor, and status.
Yet these treasures are not held by people.
They are held by Allah — Al-Wadūd, the Most Loving; Al-Muʿizz, the Giver of Honor.
And sometimes, following Him goes against every instinct.
Wearing the hijab in class.
Stepping out to pray.
Lowering your gaze.
Saying, "I can't shake hands."
The crowd says, "Blend in."
Faith says, *"Stand firm."*
...
بیشتر ببین
۱۹
۳
Kulsum Maniar
دنبال کردن
۳۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۳۵
Quick reflection:
#respect
#honour
Working hard against all the odds, and then not getting recognised for it, feels defeating.
Angry thoughts bleed through:
*If no one sees, and no one cares, then why should I persevere? Where is my recognition? Where is my honour, where is my respect? There's no point!*
And then I see this ayah:
مَن كَانَ یُرِیدُ ٱلۡعِزَّةَ فَلِلَّهِ ٱلۡعِزَّةُ جَمِیعًا ... (35:10)
"Whoever desires hon...
بیشتر ببین
۱۴
۵
Fariha Guncha
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۳۵
'Pen and words are sometimes the only companions we have to share our thoughts with.'
That’s my personal thought.
For me, words are physical entities and have life too; as soon as they are uttered or penned down, they take residence in minds, hearts, and also in the book of deeds.
It may sound weird to say this, but for writers, this is something normal. Writers are sensitive about their writing and treat every word with due respect.
While I...
بیشتر ببین
۲۲
۹
slave of Allah
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۰:۳۵
Whenever someone praises you, say ' لَا حَوْلَ وَلَا قُوَّةَ إِلَّا بِٱللَّٰهِ'
There is no power nor strength except by God (Allah) help and assistance'.
If you like to be praised in this Duniya, kindly stop it as it will subconsciously boost your ego. Here's the prophetic statement that proves it:
'Ata' ibn Abi Rabah reported that a man was praising another man in the presence of Ibn 'Umar. Ibn 'Umar began to throw dust towards his mouth. H...
بیشتر ببین
۲۵
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی