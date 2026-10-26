Ma'arif al-Qur'an تفسیر: At-Tur آیه 1

Commentary وَالطُّورِ (By the Mount Tur,....52:1) The word Tur in Hebrew means a mountain that has trees [ as opposed to jabal a mountain that does not have trees { Trn.}]. Here Tur stands for mount Sinai which is situated in the land of Madyan where the Holy Prophet Musa (علیہ السلام) had the honour of Allah's speaking to him. Some reports narrate that there are four mountains of Paradise in this world, and one of them is Tur (Qurtubi). Swearing an oath by Tur carries a special significance and honour of the mount. It also signifies that certain injunctions have been revealed by Allah for people to follow. Compliance with them is obligatory.