Pharaoh and his courtiers considered Moses’s feats as magical in nature. So, they planned to counter them by magic. Their imagination took them no further than thinking that if Moses could change a rod into a snake, their magicians could also change sticks into snakes. They had no knowledge beyond that. They considered Moses’s actions as those of a human being and that is why they wanted to counter them by human means. They did not know the secret that Moses’s mission was a divine mission, and which human being can clash with God? The annual national festival day of the Egyptians was appointed the day for the competition between Moses and the magicians. And for this purpose, a big open area was chosen so that a large number of people could gather and give as much encouragement to the magicians as possible.