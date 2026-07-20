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As-Sajdah
۲۴
۲۴:۳۲
وجعلنا منهم ايمة يهدون بامرنا لما صبروا وكانوا باياتنا يوقنون ٢٤
وَجَعَلْنَا مِنْهُمْ أَئِمَّةًۭ يَهْدُونَ بِأَمْرِنَا لَمَّا صَبَرُوا۟ ۖ وَكَانُوا۟ بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَا يُوقِنُونَ ٢٤
وَجَعَلۡنَا
مِنۡهُمۡ
أَئِمَّةٗ
يَهۡدُونَ
بِأَمۡرِنَا
لَمَّا
صَبَرُواْۖ
وَكَانُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
يُوقِنُونَ
٢٤
و از آنان پیشوایانی قرار دادیم که به فرمان ما (مردم را) هدایت میکردند، چون شکیبایی ورزیدند، و به آیات ما یقین داشتند.
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Sirotum Daud
دنبال کردن
۱۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴:۳۲، ۲۴۶:۲-۲۵۱
There's this form of unity that can only come from Allah. In a way, we're talking about having patience with those who seek His face, with those who find refuge, certainty in His Words as you do. That's an environment right there, a people ready and waiting for something near,
{ And We made from among them leaders guiding by Our command when they were patient and they were certain of Our signs. } (Qur'an, 32:24)
Do you remember the story of Ta...
بیشتر ببین
۳
۲
A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۵ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴:۳۲، ۷۳:۲۱
'Be a thermostat, not a thermometer'
I recently read this quote and it made me think about how I interact with my environment.
So I asked myself: 'Am I thermostat or am I a thermometer?'
- Do I gauge my environment and adjust to it accordingly - even when it's below the standards that a Muslim should have?
- Or do I set an appropriate internal standard and elevate my surroundings based on that standard? (For example, make efforts to change th...
بیشتر ببین
۱۷
۴
A Siddiqui
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۰۰:۳، ۵:۹۴-۶، ۲۴:۳۲، ۵۸:۲۹-۵۹، ۱۵۳:۲، ۶۱:۲۶-۶۲، ۸:۹۳، ۲۱۴:۲
Are you being hammered with test after test after test lately? Remembering this list of things helps me during challenging times. May Allah allow it to help you too (Ameen):
- The Prophets were tested severely. Don't be disheartened and automatically assume that Allah is displeased with you. In fact, it could very well be the total opposite. Allah tests those whom He loves.
- Someone once told me that a test becomes like a punishment if it ta...
بیشتر ببین
۳۶
۶
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