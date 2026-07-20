وارد شوید
وارد شوید
وارد شوید
انتخاب زبان
English
العربية
বাংলা
فارسی
Français
Indonesia
Italiano
Dutch
Português
русский
Shqip
ภาษาไทย
Türkçe
اردو
简体中文
Melayu
Español
Kiswahili
Tiếng Việt
As-Saffat
۳۲
۳۲:۳۷
فاغويناكم انا كنا غاوين ٣٢
فَأَغْوَيْنَـٰكُمْ إِنَّا كُنَّا غَـٰوِينَ ٣٢
فَأَغۡوَيۡنَٰكُمۡ
إِنَّا
كُنَّا
غَٰوِينَ
٣٢
پس شما را گمراه کردیم، بیگمان ما (نیز) خود گمراه بودیم».
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
tareq abed
دنبال کردن
۸ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۳:۳۳، ۲۷:۳۷-۳۲
One lesson to draw from is that those who leave the obedience of Allah will not rest until they take those who are on his obedience them. The hypprocrites here couldnt stop at retreating until they tried to convince the companions to retreat with them. Maybe to justify their own cowardice or maybe because misery loves company. Allah mentions in Saffat their admission , 'we misled you because we ourselves were misled '. So never let someone who ...
بیشتر ببین
۱
۰
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی