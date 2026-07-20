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As-Saffat
۲۵
۲۵:۳۷
ما لكم لا تناصرون ٢٥
مَا لَكُمْ لَا تَنَاصَرُونَ ٢٥
مَا
لَكُمۡ
لَا
تَنَاصَرُونَ
٢٥
شما را چه شده است که یکدیگر را یاری نمیدهید؟!
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Sarah Shoaib
دنبال کردن
۶ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۵:۳۷
Helpless and lifeless lying on the bed for one week in the hospital this time was a nightmare.
I was looking around in the emergency room here and there, finding an angel of death.
I couldn't explain these feelings in words, but that time was an eye-opener for me, like Allah, my dearest Rabb, wanted to send me a message.
This world is so temporary, just a blink of an eye.
I was hoping and praying may Allah show me the faces of angels with good ne...
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