Ma'arif al-Qur'an تفسیر: As-Saffat آیه 110

In verse 107, it was said: وَفَدَيْنَاهُ بِذِبْحٍ عَظِيمٍ (And We ransomed him with a great sacrifice.). In Hadith reports, it is said that on hearing this voice from the heavens, Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) looked up and saw Sayyidna Jibra'il (علیہ السلام) with a ram. From some reports, it appears that it was the same ram that was offered as sacrifice by Habil (Abel), the son of Sayyidna 'Adam (علیہ السلام) . Allah knows best. In short, a present of this ram of Paradise was made to Sayyidna Ibrahim (علیہ السلام) ، and he sacrificed it in lieu of his son as commanded by Allah. This sacrificial animal was called: عَظِیم (` azim: great) because it had come by way of mercy from Allah, and no one can entertain any doubt about the acceptance of its sacrifice. (Tafsir Mazhari, and others)