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۴۹
۴۹:۳۰
وان كانوا من قبل ان ينزل عليهم من قبله لمبلسين ٤٩
وَإِن كَانُوا۟ مِن قَبْلِ أَن يُنَزَّلَ عَلَيْهِم مِّن قَبْلِهِۦ لَمُبْلِسِينَ ٤٩
وَإِن
كَانُواْ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُنَزَّلَ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّن
قَبۡلِهِۦ
لَمُبۡلِسِينَ
٤٩
و اگر چه پیش از آن که (باران رحمت) بر آنان نازل شود؛ مأیوس بودند.
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Aa
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Yousef Junior
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۸:۳۰-۴۹
When I read the first ayah, I kind of glossed over it. Nice, rain.. but then I read the next ayah and the gears started turning.
So rain is known to describe blessings of Allah in various forms right? What was interesting to me is Allah describes how the rain comes to be in the first place. Because as humans we have trouble with something..
'How could I ever afford that?'
'Oh, I would never be able to achieve that.'
'That's too difficult for m...
بیشتر ببین
۱۴
۵
Abdel-Minem Mustafa
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴۸:۳۰-۴۹
The solution to your problem can come from something as inconspicuous and unexpected as the shapeless, colorless vapor that hangs suspended in the sky. It floats above, patiently awaiting Allah's command to form the cloud that gives life and relief to the panicking world below.
You might not be able to see it, and all of your calculations and predictions might not detect it, but your relief will come. And when it does, don't forget how desperat...
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۱۰
۱
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