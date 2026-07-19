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۴
۴:۳۰
في بضع سنين لله الامر من قبل ومن بعد ويوميذ يفرح المومنون ٤
فِى بِضْعِ سِنِينَ ۗ لِلَّهِ ٱلْأَمْرُ مِن قَبْلُ وَمِنۢ بَعْدُ ۚ وَيَوْمَئِذٍۢ يَفْرَحُ ٱلْمُؤْمِنُونَ ٤
فِي
بِضۡعِ
سِنِينَۗ
لِلَّهِ
ٱلۡأَمۡرُ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
وَمِنۢ
بَعۡدُۚ
وَيَوۡمَئِذٖ
يَفۡرَحُ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنُونَ
٤
در (ظرف) چند سال؛ پیش از (این پیروزی) و بعد از این (پیروزی) فرمان از آن الله است، و در آن روز مؤمنان شادمان خواهند شد.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Amer Abbas
دنبال کردن
۶ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۴:۳۰
Insha’Allah the
#coronavirus
episode will end soon. As the whole matter, before and after, rests with Allah. And when that happens the believers will rejoice.
(Not very similar in context to the cited ayah, but love how it fits)
۹
۰
Mohannad Hakeem
دنبال کردن
۲۰ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱:۳۰-۵
The Quran never taught us to be spectators.
The companions watched the two superpowers of the time, the Romans and the Persians, going back and forth in their wars.
Some were betting on who's going to win, before betting became impermissible,
There was some discussion on "picking sides", and it is obvious from some narrations that the companions favored the Romans, being people of the book.
This is one of the many proofs of prophethood and th...
بیشتر ببین
۲۱
۲
Amer Abbas
دنبال کردن
۷ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲:۳۰-۴، ۸۷:۱۲، ۱۳۹:۳-۱۴۱
This past decade has been tough for our ummah and humanity. Freedom movements that were crushed in the Middle East, Muslim persecution and oppression in China, Myanmar, Kashmir, and Africa, Anti-Muslim policies and islamophobia rampant in the West, bigoted and hawkish leaders in most of the world.
That said what we should be asking ourselves first and foremost is whether we are succeeding in this test? do we deserve to be empowered? Do we have d...
بیشتر ببین
۱۳
۰
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