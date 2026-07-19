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۲۶
۲۶:۳۰
وله من في السماوات والارض كل له قانتون ٢٦
وَلَهُۥ مَن فِى ٱلسَّمَـٰوَٰتِ وَٱلْأَرْضِ ۖ كُلٌّۭ لَّهُۥ قَـٰنِتُونَ ٢٦
وَلَهُۥ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۖ
كُلّٞ
لَّهُۥ
قَٰنِتُونَ
٢٦
و از آنِ اوست هر که در آسمانها و زمین است، و همگی فرمانبردار او هستند.
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بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Salihu Abba
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ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۰:۳۰-۲۷
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
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