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۲۴
۲۴:۳۰
ومن اياته يريكم البرق خوفا وطمعا وينزل من السماء ماء فيحيي به الارض بعد موتها ان في ذالك لايات لقوم يعقلون ٢٤
وَمِنْ ءَايَـٰتِهِۦ يُرِيكُمُ ٱلْبَرْقَ خَوْفًۭا وَطَمَعًۭا وَيُنَزِّلُ مِنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ مَآءًۭ فَيُحْىِۦ بِهِ ٱلْأَرْضَ بَعْدَ مَوْتِهَآ ۚ إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَـٰتٍۢ لِّقَوْمٍۢ يَعْقِلُونَ ٢٤
وَمِنۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
يُرِيكُمُ
ٱلۡبَرۡقَ
خَوۡفٗا
وَطَمَعٗا
وَيُنَزِّلُ
مِنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
مَآءٗ
فَيُحۡيِۦ
بِهِ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
بَعۡدَ
مَوۡتِهَآۚ
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَٰتٖ
لِّقَوۡمٖ
يَعۡقِلُونَ
٢٤
و از نشانههای او (این) است که برق را برای بیم و امید به شما نشان میدهد، و از آسمان آبی نازل میکند، آنگاه زمین را بعد از مردنش به آن (آب) زنده میکند؛ بیگمان در این نشانههای است؛ برای گروهی که میاندیشند.
تفاسیر
لایهها
درس ها
بازتاب ها
پاسخها
قیراط
حدیث
Aa
منعکس کنید
بازتاب ها بیانگر نظر Quran.com نیست و نباید از متن خارج شود
Hamaad Ali Akbar
دنبال کردن
سال گذشته
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۴:۳۰
Lately, I’ve been paying closer attention to nature—the way it moves, shifts, and transforms. The beauty and the chaos, the way a storm can rage through the sky one day, only to be followed by clear, hopeful sunlight the next. And as I reflect on this, I see how the natural world mirrors the fluctuations of my own faith—sometimes strong and unwavering, other times clouded and uncertain.
But what has helped me stay more consistent in my faith is ...
بیشتر ببین
۴
۰
Salihu Abba
دنبال کردن
۷ هفته پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۲۰:۳۰-۲۷
When a person plans a house, even after countless revisions, they often discover something they overlooked. Human planning is limited.
But in these verses, Allah draws our attention to a Grand Design in which nothing has been forgotten. From our creation from dust to the alternation of night and day, from the diversity of humanity to the gift of a spouse, every detail has been thoughtfully placed
He created for you a spouse so you could taste t...
بیشتر ببین
۸
۲
انجمن بازتاب را کاوش کنید
آیه قبلی
آیه بعدی