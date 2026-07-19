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۱۱
۱۱:۳۰
الله يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده ثم اليه ترجعون ١١
ٱللَّهُ يَبْدَؤُا۟ ٱلْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُۥ ثُمَّ إِلَيْهِ تُرْجَعُونَ ١١
ٱللَّهُ
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
ثُمَّ
إِلَيۡهِ
تُرۡجَعُونَ
١١
الله آفرینش را آغاز میکند، سپس آن را باز میگرداند، آنگاه به سوی او باز گردانده میشوید.
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Umm Sulayman
دنبال کردن
۲ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱:۳۰
We are all constantly returning back to Allah. This ayah reminds me that we never really were in control or owned our own selves in the first place. Allah is the Owner and we are the slave. We delude ourselves that we have any control.
۹
۱
Vanessa Mahasin Shareef
دنبال کردن
۴ سال پیش
·
ارجاع دادن
آیه ۱۱:۳۰
This life we live is the result of Allah allowing us to be born into this life to demonstrate our belief, faith, and obedience to Allah. This life is for us to learn and demonstrate allegiance to Allah through our constant remembrance of Allah and striving to adhere to the guidance that has been sent to mankind by Allah.
The nature of mankind is so prone to error and being misled; Allah being the all-knowing of this nature of mankind continues...
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