Tazkirul Quran تفسیر: An-Nisa آیه 84

One form that religiosity takes is the public observance of certain outward rites and, without making any changes in one’s life, regarding oneself as a religious person. Such a ‘religion’ is resented by no one; no one feels any need to oppose it. Another form of religion is that which calls for sacrifice; one that entails one’s lifestyle being disturbed. Whenever this latter kind of religiousness is invoked, people become divided. One group which opposes this is made up of those who have established their leadership in the religious field by observing certain rites which do not call for any sacrifice of their worldly interests. They follow the maxim that speaking in defence of truth amounts to damaging one’s worldly interests, whereas either remaining silent or opposing the truth brings great worldly benefits. They therefore oppose the religion of sacrifice, as it would bring them down from their established positions. There is quite another group, however, which consists of those who have a live conscience and who judge matters by rising above considerations of gain and expediency. They do not hesitate to accept a reality proved by argument. True Muslims are directed not to let their social relationships be affected and constrained due to such differences and not to adopt a discourteous attitude towards others. A Muslim’s attitude is expected to be free from reactionary impulses. He knows that it is for God to judge and requite as He wishes.